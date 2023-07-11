Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Equity Fund alerts:

Clough Global Equity Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

GLQ stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.24. The stock had a trading volume of 86,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,322. Clough Global Equity Fund has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $9.93.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 355,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,875.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Clough Global Equity Fund news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.89 per share, for a total transaction of $44,970.15. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 375,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,211,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 355,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,106,875.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 50,135 shares of company stock worth $303,270.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 612,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,263 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Equity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.