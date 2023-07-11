Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Cut to $45.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

CMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Comerica from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Comerica from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered Comerica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Comerica from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $44.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.61. Comerica has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $87.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Comerica will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 29.93%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Comerica by 1,192.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,878,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578,355 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth $113,763,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 566.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,455,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,181 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 9.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,313,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,517,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 923,864 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

