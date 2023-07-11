Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) is Tributary Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,255 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA accounts for about 2.7% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 0.56% of Comfort Systems USA worth $29,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,898,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $379,399,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,336,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $208,011,000 after buying an additional 570,560 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,002,000 after buying an additional 31,083 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,201,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,950,000 after buying an additional 18,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,053,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on FIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 0.9 %

FIX traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.73. 38,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.73 and a 200 day moving average of $139.06. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.27 and a 12-month high of $167.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.94, for a total value of $479,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,552.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Featured Articles

