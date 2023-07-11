Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This is a boost from Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Community Bancorp Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS:CMTV traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 2,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.34. Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter. Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 31.66%.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

