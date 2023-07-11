Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.40.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance
Shares of CODYY opened at $11.95 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $12.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.45.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend
About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Compagnie de Saint-Gobain
- 3 Stocks that Analysts Continue to Upgrade into Earnings Season
- Meta Threads Its Way To New Heights
- Helen of Troy and NanoString Technologies Trade Set-ups
- Profit Taking Hits Home for Specialty Retailers
- The 3 Hot Sectors To Watch During The Summer Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.