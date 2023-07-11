Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP – Get Free Report) dropped 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.89 and last traded at $7.89. Approximately 29,311 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 360,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.26.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL ( NYSE:ELP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,734 shares during the period. Jenkins Wealth acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $1,758,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Featured Stories

