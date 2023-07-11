Comparing Croghan Bancshares (CHBH) & Its Rivals

Croghan Bancshares (OTCMKTS:CHBH – Get Free Report) is one of 287 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Croghan Bancshares to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Croghan Bancshares and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Croghan Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Croghan Bancshares Competitors 1106 3298 3248 22 2.28

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 345.44%. Given Croghan Bancshares’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Croghan Bancshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

40.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Croghan Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Croghan Bancshares and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Croghan Bancshares N/A N/A 18.40 Croghan Bancshares Competitors $3.03 billion $637.75 million 233.20

Croghan Bancshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Croghan Bancshares. Croghan Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Croghan Bancshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Croghan Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Croghan Bancshares Competitors 33.42% 10.72% 0.95%

Dividends

Croghan Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Croghan Bancshares pays out 37.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 13.3% and pay out 18.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Croghan Bancshares lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

Croghan Bancshares competitors beat Croghan Bancshares on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Croghan Bancshares Company Profile

Croghan Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for the Croghan Colonial Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals and business clients in Ohio. It offers personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, safe deposit box services, and trust department services. Its loan product portfolio includes home equity and improvement, personal, auto, boat, RV, and motorcycle loans, as well as overdraft protection services; business loans and lines, small business lending, equipment loans and leasing, commercial real estate and SBA loans, and business successions planning, as well as mortgage lending services. In addition, the company provides investment and trust, and estate management, employee benefit plans, and financial planning; and insurance services, as well as debit and credit card, and digital services, such as online and mobile banking. Croghan Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1888 and is headquartered in Fremont, Ohio.

