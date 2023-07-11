Comparing TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT)

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Free Report) and CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for TSR and CI&T, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TSR 0 0 0 0 N/A CI&T 0 1 0 0 2.00

CI&T has a consensus price target of $6.83, indicating a potential upside of 10.39%. Given CI&T’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CI&T is more favorable than TSR.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

TSR has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CI&T has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares TSR and CI&T’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TSR 1.54% 10.34% 6.49% CI&T 6.45% 19.82% 8.94%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.6% of TSR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of CI&T shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.1% of TSR shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TSR and CI&T’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TSR $97.31 million 0.15 $6.93 million $0.71 9.44 CI&T $423.72 million 1.96 $24.39 million $0.21 29.57

CI&T has higher revenue and earnings than TSR. TSR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CI&T, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CI&T beats TSR on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TSR

TSR, Inc., a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company provides technical computer personnel to supplement the in-house IT capabilities of its customers in the areas of .net and java, mobile applications for Android and IOS platforms, project management, IT security specialists, cloud development and architecture, business analysts, UI design and development, network infrastructure and support, and database development and administration. It primarily serves vendor management companies, as well as customers in the financial services business. TSR, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is based in Hauppauge, New York.

About CI&T

CI&T Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Campinas, Brazil.

