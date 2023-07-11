Conflux (CFX) Reaches Market Cap of $558.68 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000596 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a market cap of $558.68 million and approximately $23.27 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Conflux has traded down 8.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30,539.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $97.07 or 0.00317854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $274.32 or 0.00898247 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00013202 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $164.94 or 0.00540089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00061848 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000257 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00129997 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 3,069,623,831 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 3,069,390,851.9829526 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.1816523 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 93 active market(s) with $32,300,568.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

