Contrasting Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) and NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR)

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) and NextMart (OTCMKTS:NXMR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Zhihu has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextMart has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Zhihu and NextMart’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zhihu $522.66 million 1.29 -$229.25 million ($0.27) -4.19 NextMart N/A N/A -$340,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

NextMart has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zhihu.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Zhihu and NextMart, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zhihu 0 1 1 0 2.50 NextMart 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zhihu currently has a consensus price target of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 54.87%. Given Zhihu’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zhihu is more favorable than NextMart.

Profitability

This table compares Zhihu and NextMart’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zhihu -29.93% -19.86% -14.59% NextMart N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of NextMart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NextMart beats Zhihu on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About NextMart

NextMart, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was involved in the art event and art media direct marketing; art-themed products design and marketing; and art themed real estate development businesses. The company was incorporated in 1972 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

