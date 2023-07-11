Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) Holdings Lifted by Legend Financial Advisors Inc.

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Copa makes up approximately 0.5% of Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Legend Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Copa were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Copa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 21,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Copa by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Copa by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Copa Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of CPA traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.98. 45,464 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,505. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.63. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $114.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Copa Dividend Announcement

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The transportation company reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.65. Copa had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $867.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.11 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Copa’s payout ratio is presently 29.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CPA shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Copa from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Copa from $138.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.50.

Copa Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

