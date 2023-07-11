Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 49,196 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 80,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Copper Fox Metals Stock Up 3.8 %

The firm has a market cap of C$151.06 million, a P/E ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.23.

About Copper Fox Metals

(Get Free Report)

Copper Fox Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company holds interest in the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in the Liard Mining District of British Columbia; Van Dyke, an advanced stage in-situ copper recovery project located in the Globe-Miami Mining District, Arizona; Sombrero Butte project located in the northeast of Tucson, Arizona; and Mineral Mountain copper project, which is located in Florence, Arizona.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copper Fox Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copper Fox Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.