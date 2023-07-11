Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report) shares rose 8.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16.70 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 16.50 ($0.21). Approximately 526,527 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 157,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.20).

Coral Products Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £14.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 825.00 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 16.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.82.

About Coral Products

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also resells and distributes a range of trigger sprays and nozzles; and designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, and aerosol caps, as well as operates as a trade molder for other U.K.

Further Reading

