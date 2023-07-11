Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.1228 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Price Performance

CLM opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 12 month low of $7.18 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,579,399 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,380,000 after purchasing an additional 468,048 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,679,256 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,405 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,111,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,867,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 365,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 81,176 shares during the last quarter.

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

