Corvus Gold (TSE:KOR) Shares Down 0.2%

Corvus Gold Inc. (TSE:KOR – Get Free Report) was down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$4.09 and last traded at C$4.09. Approximately 115,365 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 239,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.10.

Corvus Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.89, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.09. The firm has a market cap of C$519.44 million and a P/E ratio of -20.87.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold Inc acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties primarily in Canada and the United States. Its principal mineral property is the North Bullfrog Project, a gold and silver mining project that consists of patented and unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,895 hectares located in northwestern Nye County, Nevada.

