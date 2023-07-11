Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53.76 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.19 billion and approximately $53.76 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for about $9.22 or 0.00030173 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00043505 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013594 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004385 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000787 BTC.

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

