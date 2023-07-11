Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COTY. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.77.

Coty Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of COTY opened at $13.10 on Friday. Coty has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 65.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Coty by 72.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 165.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 197.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

