Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Trading Down 3.1%

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.89 and last traded at $44.27. 22,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 88,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.69.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $570.93 million, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.44.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $266.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.00 million. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Equities analysts anticipate that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Covenant Logistics Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

In other news, EVP Joey B. Hogan sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $81,687.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,677,049.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Covenant Logistics Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 435.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 167,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 136,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 46.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after buying an additional 108,870 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter worth $2,847,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the third quarter worth $1,383,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

