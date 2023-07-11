Craig Hallum Cuts CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target to $2.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CAMP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp during the third quarter worth about $2,945,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its position in CalAmp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 3,379,059 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 662,100 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of CalAmp by 292.6% during the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 687,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 512,294 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CalAmp in the fourth quarter valued at $2,240,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,902,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

