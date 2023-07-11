Craig Hallum Cuts CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) Price Target to $2.00

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Craig Hallum’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CAMP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of CalAmp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CalAmp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
CalAmp Trading Up 8.9 %
Shares of CalAmp stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. CalAmp has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90. The firm has a market cap of $41.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.86.
About CalAmp
CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.
