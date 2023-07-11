Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (MLPO) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.2382 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN Price Performance

MLPO stock opened at $11.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.05. Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $48.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.44% of Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

