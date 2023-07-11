Critical Analysis: China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY) vs. Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

China Sunergy (OTCMKTS:CSUNY – Get Free Report) and Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China Sunergy and Beam Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Sunergy 0 0 0 0 N/A Beam Global 0 1 3 0 2.75

Beam Global has a consensus price target of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 173.36%. Given Beam Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Beam Global is more favorable than China Sunergy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

30.1% of Beam Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Beam Global shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares China Sunergy and Beam Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Beam Global $22.00 million 6.42 -$19.68 million ($2.10) -4.82

China Sunergy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beam Global.

Volatility & Risk

China Sunergy has a beta of 3.78, meaning that its share price is 278% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beam Global has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Sunergy and Beam Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Sunergy N/A N/A N/A Beam Global -67.96% -76.82% -50.80%

Summary

Beam Global beats China Sunergy on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Sunergy

China Sunergy Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets solar cells and modules in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers monocrystalline and multicrystalline silicon solar cells; and standard P-type solar cells, HP solar cells, and emitter cells, as well as solar modules for use in a range of residential, commercial, industrial, and other solar power generation systems. It also invests in, develops, and operates solar power projects. The company sells its products to system integrators, solar power project developers, and solar power product distributors under the CSUN brand name, as well as on an original equipment manufacturing basis. China Sunergy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

About Beam Global

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized infrastructure products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, energy storage, energy security, disaster preparedness, and outdoor media advertising. The company's product portfolio includes EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs. It is also developing EV-Standard, a lamp standard, EV charging, and emergency power product that uses an existing streetlamp's foundation and a combination of solar, wind, grid connection, and onboard energy storage to provide curbside charging; and UAV ARC, an off-grid and renewably energized product and network used to charge aerial drone (UAV) fleets. The company was formerly known as Envision Solar International, Inc. and changed its name to Beam Global in September 2020. Beam Global was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

