Critical Review: Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) & Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Stevanato Group has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Stevanato Group and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stevanato Group 14.17% 15.15% 9.00% Inspire Medical Systems -9.35% -10.27% -8.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

10.5% of Stevanato Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.1% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stevanato Group and Inspire Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stevanato Group $1.04 billion 9.09 $150.51 million €0.57 ($0.63) 55.93 Inspire Medical Systems $407.86 million 22.12 -$44.88 million ($1.56) -199.42

Stevanato Group has higher revenue and earnings than Inspire Medical Systems. Inspire Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stevanato Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stevanato Group and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stevanato Group 0 0 4 0 3.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 0 8 0 3.00

Stevanato Group currently has a consensus target price of €30.50 ($33.52), suggesting a potential downside of 4.33%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus target price of $320.70, suggesting a potential upside of 3.09%. Given Inspire Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inspire Medical Systems is more favorable than Stevanato Group.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Piombino Dese, Italy. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a subsidiary of Stevanato Holding S.R.L.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. It also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

