CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CSG Systems International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.50.

CSGS opened at $51.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. CSG Systems International has a fifty-two week low of $47.03 and a fifty-two week high of $66.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.88.

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $298.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.58 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 26.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $441,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 185,466 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,961.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,290,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,830,000 after purchasing an additional 71,765 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,945,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 416,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,365,000 after acquiring an additional 36,866 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CSG Systems International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 32,260 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,386,000. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

