CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Stock Price Up 0.8%

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €57.65 ($63.35) and last traded at €57.50 ($63.19). 98,911 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €57.05 ($62.69).

Several research firms have recently commented on EVD. Berenberg Bank set a €84.00 ($92.31) target price on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($84.62) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($65.93) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.09, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €60.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €60.68.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

