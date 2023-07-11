Cubic Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 187,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after buying an additional 40,175 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 34,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 58,328 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Ares Capital by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 591,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,818,000 after purchasing an additional 66,352 shares during the period. 30.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARCC stock opened at $19.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $16.53 and a one year high of $20.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.64 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The investment management company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). Ares Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

In other Ares Capital news, insider Michael Kort Schnabel bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Friday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

