Cubic Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,272 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up 1.9% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of FedEx by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,236 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $251.69 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $253.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.12 and a 200-day moving average of $215.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FDX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.11.

FedEx Company Profile

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.