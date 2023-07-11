Cubic Asset Management LLC Invests $728,000 in MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 63,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of MidCap Financial Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MFIC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,527,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in MidCap Financial Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,310,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MidCap Financial Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFIC opened at $12.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. MidCap Financial Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $13.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $827.94 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 1.58.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $67.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that MidCap Financial Investment Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 12th. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Separately, Compass Point cut their price target on shares of MidCap Financial Investment from $13.00 to $12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

