Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 254 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Cubic Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap-on by 653.3% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 183.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SNA stock opened at $285.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $267.33 and a 200 day moving average of $251.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.12. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $192.25 and a twelve month high of $289.47.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $264.29.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total value of $1,113,719.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,966,812.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 29,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.55, for a total value of $7,721,612.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,994 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,742.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.11, for a total transaction of $1,113,719.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,714 shares in the company, valued at $22,966,812.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,837,704. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

