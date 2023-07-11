Cubic Asset Management LLC Sells 432 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Cubic Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark comprises about 1.2% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 221.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $135.17 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $138.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.77.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,455.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,111,459.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,971. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.