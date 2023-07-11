Cubic Asset Management LLC Takes $581,000 Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Haynes International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Haynes International by 188.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Haynes International by 77.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Haynes International by 11.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Haynes International in the first quarter worth $238,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

Haynes International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HAYN opened at $49.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The firm has a market cap of $631.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.56.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Haynes International had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The business had revenue of $152.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.69 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Haynes International, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

