Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Curis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Curis alerts:

Curis Price Performance

Curis stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.88. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

Institutional Trading of Curis

Curis ( NASDAQ:CRIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Curis had a negative net margin of 501.08% and a negative return on equity of 103.76%. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Curis by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Curis by 183.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Curis

(Get Free Report)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.