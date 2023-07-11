Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Given New $6.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Free Report) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Curis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st.
Curis stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.88. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Curis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Curis by 40.2% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Curis by 183.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Curis during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth about $59,000. 29.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.
