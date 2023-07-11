CVA Family Office LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 728,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,409 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 5.1% of CVA Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $22,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FNDF stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $32.09. 410,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,916. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.37.

About Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.