CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Lifted by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,553 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.5% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after buying an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $1,425,416,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 9,117.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 4,582,251 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $49,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,540 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $262,167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS opened at $69.86 on Tuesday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $66.34 and a 12-month high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.16.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

