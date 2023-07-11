CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Investment Management of Virginia LLC

Investment Management of Virginia LLC trimmed its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 227.8% during the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVS. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.16.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,882,755. The firm has a market cap of $90.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 79.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

