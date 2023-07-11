D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4) Price Target Lowered to GBX 330 at Canaccord Genuity Group

D4t4 Solutions (LON:D4T4 – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 345 ($4.44) to GBX 330 ($4.25) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 95.85% from the stock’s previous close.

D4t4 Solutions Price Performance

D4t4 Solutions stock traded up GBX 11 ($0.14) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 168.50 ($2.17). 286,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,354. D4t4 Solutions has a 12-month low of GBX 155.25 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 265 ($3.41). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 209.68. The company has a market cap of £67.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16,850.00, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.12.

D4t4 Solutions Company Profile

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides information technology products and services. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management services.

