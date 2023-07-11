DA Davidson Increases Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Price Target to $40.00

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WY. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. SpectralCast reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $33.90 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 1 year low of $27.36 and a 1 year high of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Activity at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,649.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 1,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $53,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 160,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise M. Merle sold 5,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $163,220.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154,788 shares in the company, valued at $4,417,649.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 56,855 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 133,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 148,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,000 after purchasing an additional 34,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 86,149 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.