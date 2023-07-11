DataHighway Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $19.43 Million (DHX)

DataHighway (DHX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. DataHighway has a total market cap of $19.43 million and approximately $6,409.76 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 20.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DataHighway coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00001969 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 34.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DataHighway Coin Profile

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.61173859 USD and is down -5.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $6,494.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

