David Hoey Purchases 95,983 Shares of Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI) Stock

Universal Biosensors, Inc. (ASX:UBI – Get Free Report) insider David Hoey acquired 95,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$16,125.14 ($10,750.10).

Universal Biosensors Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21.

Universal Biosensors Company Profile

Universal Biosensors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops electrochemical cells (strips) used in conjunction with point-of-use devices used in healthcare (point-of-care), wine, food, and agriculture industries in Australia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes Prothrombin Time International Normalized Ratio coagulation test strips and Xprecia Stride and Xprecia Prime medical devices to monitor the effect of the anticoagulant therapy warfarin; and Sentia wine testing products, such as free SO2, malic acid, glucose, and fructose.

