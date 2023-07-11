Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,145.84

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2023

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPHGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,145.84 ($53.34) and last traded at GBX 3,680 ($47.34), with a volume of 468691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,676 ($47.29).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($51.46) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,070 ($52.36) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,672 ($47.24).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,583.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,213.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.