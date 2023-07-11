Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Sets New 12-Month High at $4,145.84

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,145.84 ($53.34) and last traded at GBX 3,680 ($47.34), with a volume of 468691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,676 ($47.29).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DPH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($51.46) price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 4,070 ($52.36) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,672 ($47.24).

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,583.78 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 3,134.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,213.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.