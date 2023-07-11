Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 103,145 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $51,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% during the first quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth about $206,000. 99.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.29.

NYSE:DECK opened at $541.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $493.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1-year low of $256.60 and a 1-year high of $544.28.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total value of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares in the company, valued at $12,296,869.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

