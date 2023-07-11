Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. lifted its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 104,373.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,380,557,000 after acquiring an additional 3,216,801 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,326,177,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,576,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,962,085,000 after buying an additional 554,133 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth $149,668,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $139,112,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Deere & Company from $505.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $457.10.

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $408.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $400.32. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $288.34 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $119.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total value of $22,035,331.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 52,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.02, for a total transaction of $22,035,331.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,398,598.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,010 shares of company stock valued at $35,230,351. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

