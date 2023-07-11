Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $218.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $221.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $211.80 and a 200-day moving average of $204.45. The stock has a market cap of $302.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

