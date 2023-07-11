Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Price Target to €13.80

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to €13.80 ($15.16) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.29) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €13.00 ($14.29) in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Davide Campari-Milano to €10.70 ($11.76) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.29.

Davide Campari-Milano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DVDCF opened at $13.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.10. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $14.03.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano N.V., together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers a range of spirits categories, including aperitif, vodka, liqueurs, bitters, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, and cognac, as well as champagne and non-alcoholic aperitif under various brands, such as Aperol, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey, Grand Marnier, Appleton Estate, Wray & Nephew Overproof, and other brands.

