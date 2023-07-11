dForce USD (USX) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $35.24 million and $4,361.26 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003260 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.74 or 0.00316508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00013211 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017263 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000447 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000065 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,371,360 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.00799991 USD and is up 1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $1,466.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.