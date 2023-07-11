Dignity Gold Hits 1-Day Volume of $11.00 (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Dignity Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $2.30 or 0.00007508 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded up 10.1% against the dollar. Dignity Gold has a total market cap of $2.99 billion and approximately $11.00 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Dignity Gold

Dignity Gold launched on January 10th, 2022. Dignity Gold’s official website is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dignity Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 2.3056339 USD and is up 11.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

