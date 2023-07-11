Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,762 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $8,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Family Offices LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

DFAI traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. 159,905 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.88. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $28.17.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.