Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.06

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $31.06 and last traded at $31.04, with a volume of 337501 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.77.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 661.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 45,182 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,630,000.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.