Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 352,487 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 187,133 shares.The stock last traded at $21.82 and had previously closed at $21.66.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $613.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1,349.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

