Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.02

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.02 and last traded at $77.91, with a volume of 1073471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.29.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a market cap of $810.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
