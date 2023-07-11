Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Sets New 52-Week High at $78.02

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.02 and last traded at $77.91, with a volume of 1073471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.29.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $810.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.79.

Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $0.159 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QQQE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at $11,603,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 114.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at $403,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at $1,012,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,100 shares during the last quarter.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

