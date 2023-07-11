Diversified Healthcare Trust – (DHCNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 13th

Diversified Healthcare Trust – (NASDAQ:DHCNI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Saturday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3516 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DHCNI opened at $12.85 on Tuesday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.24.

